Content posted against Serum Institute of India prima facie defamatory: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday said content posted by two individuals and their organisations against vaccine manufacturing major Serum Institute of India (SII) was "prima facie defamatory" and directed them to delete it.

A single bench of Justice R I Chagla also temporarily restrained them from posting any content against the company.

The SII filed a defamation suit in December 2022 seeking damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the two individuals and their organisations for allegedly posting erroneous content against the company and its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield.