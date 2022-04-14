Contractor's death: Minister Eshwarappa quits, CM says no pressure from BJP high command

... If there is even one per cent of mistake of mine, God will punish me... I am confident that I will come out clean from this episode, he said.



Asked whether there was any pressure from the party high command, Eshwarappa said he has spoken to those he was supposed to.



To another query, he said he can never be made a scapegoat as he believed in God.



Reacting to the development, Bommai told media in Bengaluru that Eshwarappa decided to step down as he did not wish to give room for his opponents to speak against him and took the decision after much deliberation.



There was no pressure from the party high command. He has morality.. he has decided on his own to resign, Bommai said.



According to him, Eshwarappa has asked him to complete the investigation into Patil's death at the earliest.



"Eshwarappa has said truth will prevail and he will come out clean. Till then he wished not to continue in his position." On Congress' criticism over the issue, the CM said the opposition party had no moral rights to comment on the matter.



Stepping up pressure on the ruling party, Congress said mere resignation of Eshwarappa will not do and sought his arrest.



Referring to the case of abetment to suicide registered against Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said his party also wanted him to be booked for graft.



The abetment to suicide is a heinous crime and not just a non-bailable offence. In all heinous crimes, accused person should be arrested but in Eshwarappa's case it has not happened, Siddaramaiah said.



The senior Congress leader wondered whether special privilege has been accorded to the minister.