Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the controversial remarks by the BJP functionaries on Sunday.



"The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour," Bagchi said.



"We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India," he said.