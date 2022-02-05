Controversy around BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover, wife gets thicker

In a letter to the board, Grover, who has gone on voluntary leave till March-end, asked the Board for Sameer's removal.



"I, now, in exercise of the power vested in me by Clause 3.7 of the SHA and Clause 91.7 of the AoA do hereby withdraw, my nomination of Suhail Sameer as a Director nominated by me to the Board of Directors of the Company.



"In light thereof, I, Ashneer Grover request the Board of Directors of the Company to complete the necessary processes to record the cessation of the Directorship of Suhail Sameer as a Director of the Company," Grover wrote in the letter.



In a statement on Friday, BharatPe said that it is "deeply pained that the integrity of the BharatPe board or individual board members is being questioned time and again".



"The Board in all its actions has followed due process in the best interest of the company. We would urge that the confidentiality and integrity of the Governance review and board meetings is maintained by all," the fintech platform said, adding that the Board is yet to receive any interim or final report of the review.



Earlier, reports surfaced that BharatPe had terminated Grover. But BharatPe said last week it has not terminated the services of any employee (including Grover) at this stage, and initiated an internal audit process.