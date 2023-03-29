'Convenor of corrupt alliance', Kharge hits back at Modi

"You speak about having a 56-inch chest, then prove it by constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani issue."



Notably, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress and other like-minded parties, stating that some political outfits have started a 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan' under which all corrupt elements have joined hands.



Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a residential complex and auditorium of the BJP on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here, Modi said, "All the corrupt faces of India are now coming together on one stage. At a time when India is on the cusp of achieving great things, it is natural that anti-India forces inside and outside the country are coming together."