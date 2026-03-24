Conversion to Christianity ends Scheduled Caste status, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that individuals who convert to Christianity cannot retain their Scheduled Caste status, affirming that such a change in religion leads to the immediate loss of associated constitutional protections.

A Bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N.V. Anjaria upheld a decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had earlier taken a similar view.

The court observed that under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, only individuals professing Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism are eligible to be recognised as members of Scheduled Castes. It emphasised that the restriction is “absolute” and allows no exceptions.

In its judgment, the Bench noted that a person cannot simultaneously follow another religion and claim Scheduled Caste status. It pointed out that the appellant in the case had continued to practise Christianity and had been serving as a pastor for several years, which clearly established his religious identity.