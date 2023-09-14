Coordination committee meeting: INDIA parties leave seat-sharing discussion for state leaders

After the conclusion of the first meeting of the coordination committee held at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have decided to sort out the seat sharing issues at the state level.

Wednesday's meeting was attended by Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U’s Sanjay Jha, in place of Lallan Singh, CPI’s D. Raja, DMK’s T.R. Baalu, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party’s Javed Ali, AAP’s Raghav Chadha, JMMs Hemant Soren and NC’s Omar Abdullah.

An informed source said that detailed discussions were held on several issues, during which the seat sharing matter also came up.

He said the alliance members decided that the seat sharing issue will be taken care by the leaders at the state level, which needs to be completed by October end.