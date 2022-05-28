Cop dead, 3 others injured in road accident in Bihar's Begusarai

"Following the accident, a team of Anti Liquor Task Force (ALTF) which was checking the vehicles immediately swung into rescue operation and took them to Sadar hospital," he said.



"We have arrested the accused driver and helper of the truck and also seized the vehicle. An FIR has been registered under rash and negligent driving leading to the death of a person against the errant driver. Further investigation is on," Shankar said.



"The deceased is a native of West Champaran district. His relatives have been informed about his death," Shankar added.