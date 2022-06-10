Cop fires indiscriminately on Kolkata street, kills woman before shooting self

Locals said the cop was deputed at the guard outpost outside the office of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.



According to eyewitnesses, the policeman started firing indiscriminately from his service rifle, hitting a woman riding in an app-bike. She died on the spot.



Eyewitnesses said the driver of the app-bike was also injured in the firing, but he managed to flee. Later, the policeman shot himself with the same rifle and died on the spot.



The entire sequence took place within a span of five minutes in which at least nine rounds were fired.