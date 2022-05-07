National

Cop injured in Srinagar shooting

A police constable was injured in Srinagar on Saturday after he was shot at by militants

A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar (PTI Photo)
IANS

A police constable was injured in Srinagar on Saturday after he was shot at by militants.

The police said that the militants fired at the constable from close range in the city's Eidgah area.


"The injured policeman has been shifted to a hospital and the area has been surrounded for searches."

