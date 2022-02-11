Cop killed, 4 security personnel injured in J&K grenade attack

Police said senior officers reached at the terror-crime spot.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Naka party near Nishat Park in Bandipora in which five Police/BSF personnel received splinter injuries and were evacuated to hospital," police said.



"However, among the injured, policeman Zubair Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom... the condition of other injured personnel is stable. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices in the line of duty and stand by his family at this critical juncture."