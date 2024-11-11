Cop loses arm, police driver hurt while removing bodies from railway track

A police sub-inspector lost his arm and a vehicle driver sustained injuries when they were struck by a train while responding to the scene of a double fatality on the railway tracks in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred near Bhadoli railway station, about 260 km away from state capital Bhopal.

According to superintendent of police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Mishra, the in-charge of Bandakpur police post, arrived at the location after reports surfaced that two men had fallen from a moving train and died.

Initial investigations show that while Mishra and his team were in the process of removing the duo's bodies from the tracks, a train unexpectedly approached and struck them.

Eyewitnesses reported that one individual attempted to pull Mishra out, but Mishra's right arm was severed in the attempt, and he also sustained head injuries.