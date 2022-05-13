Cop shot at by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot and injured by terrorists on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.



The constable was identified as Reyaz Ahmad Thoker and he was shot near his residence in the Gudoora village.



"Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo Pulwama. He has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off," police said.