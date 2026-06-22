Core infrastructure output expands just 0.5 pc in May, lowest in 7 months

Growth in the output of India's eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May, weighed down by a decline in the production of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertilisers.

The growth rate stood at 1.8 per cent in April 2026 and 1.2 per cent in May 2025, according to government data released on Monday.

Among the eight core industries, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertiliser output registered negative growth during May.

Growth in steel production dipped to 5 per cent from 7.4 per cent a year earlier, while cement output growth moderated to 8.4 per cent from 9.7 per cent in May 2025.

Electricity generation emerged as the only major bright spot, growing 8.7 per cent during the month compared with a contraction of 4.7 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

During April-May 2026-27, cumulative growth in the eight core sectors stood at 1.1 per cent.