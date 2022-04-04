Corporate donations to parties in 2019-20 up by 143% compared to 2004-12

B.G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt. Ltd. was the top donor to NCP in FY 2019-20.



The contributions from corporate/business houses have been divided into 15 sectors/categories by ADR and do not form a part of the submission by the parties to ECI. The sectors include trusts and group of companies, manufacturing, power and oil, mining, construction, exports/imports, and real estate, among others.



During FY 2019-20, the BJP, INC, AITC and NCP received the maximum contributions from electoral trusts; the BJP received the highest, Rs 323.32 crore, followed by INC with Rs 71.00 crore, AITC with Rs 2.00 crore and NCP with Rs 1.50 crore, the ADR report said.



A total of 309 donations through which national parties received Rs 10.555 crore, do not have address details in the contribution form; Rs 13.91 crore was received from 144 donations, which do not have PAN details included in the contribution form while Rs 16.19 crore of the Rs 16.215 crore or 99.85 per cent of such donations were without PAN and address details belonged to the BJP.



Among the recommendations was that incomplete contributions' reports must be returned to the parties by the ECI, to deter them from providing incomplete information as this report found out that a total of Rs 16.215 crore was collected by the national parties from 310 corporate donors without obtaining their PAN and address details.



The ADR had brought out similar reports earlier wherein, January 2014 report specified that various sectors of business houses in eight years, between FY 2004-05 and 2011-12, donated a total of Rs 378.89 crore to national parties, constituting 87 per cent of the total contribution from known sources of political parties.



The August 2017 report specified that various sectors of business houses in four years, between FY 2012-13 and 2015-16, donated a total of Rs 956.77 crore to national parties, constituting 89 per cent of the total contribution from known sources of political parties.



ADR's July 2019 report showed that between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the various sectors of business houses donated a total of Rs 985.18 crore, constituting 93 per cent of the total contribution to political parties from known sources while the November 2020 report said, the donations from corporate to national parties during FY 2018-19, stood at a total of Rs 881.26 crore (93 per cent).