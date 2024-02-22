My house being raided by dictator: Satya Pal Malik on CBI search

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out searches at 30 locations, including former Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant-governor Satya Pal Malik's residence, as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project.

According to information, the agency started the search operations with around 100 officers in the morning. Reacting to the raids, Malik put up a post on X saying his "house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies".

"I have been ill for the last 3-4 days and admitted to hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily. I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers," Malik wrote on X.