Cost of home-cooked thali declines in September as vegetables turn cheaper

The comforting aroma of a home-cooked meal may come a little cheaper this season. According to a Crisil report released on Tuesday, 7 October, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis witnessed a decline in September — 10 per cent and 6 per cent lower, respectively, than the same month last year — thanks to a steep fall in the prices of several key food staples.

In September, the cost of a vegetarian thali fell by 3 per cent month-on-month, while the price of a non-vegetarian thali rose by a similar margin. The decline in the vegetarian thali from August 2025 was largely driven by a 21 per cent drop in tomato prices to Rs 42 per kg from Rs 53 per kg, following an 8 per cent increase in arrivals from western and southern markets.

Potato and onion prices also registered modest declines of 2 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the cost of the non-vegetarian thali rose due to an estimated 10 per cent increase in broiler prices, attributed to supply constraints amid low production.

For the Indian vegetarian thali, the relief comes largely from the sharp decline in vegetable and pulse prices, which together form the backbone of the humble home meal. From this time last year (September 2024), potato prices tumbled 31 per cent, as cold storage units offloaded stocks into the market, while tomatoes became 8 per cent cheaper amid a surge in supply.

The onion market too softened by a dramatic 46 per cent, buoyed by a bumper rabi harvest and a drop in export demand — particularly from Bangladesh, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s onion exports.

Adding to the trend, pulse prices fell 16 per cent, aided by the government’s decision to extend imports of Bengal gram, yellow pea, and black gram till March 2026 — a move aimed at easing consumer prices and stabilising domestic availability.