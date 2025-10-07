Cost of home-cooked thali declines in September as vegetables turn cheaper
For the Indian vegetarian thali, relief stems from a sharp fall in vegetable and pulse prices — the backbone of every home-cooked meal
The comforting aroma of a home-cooked meal may come a little cheaper this season. According to a Crisil report released on Tuesday, 7 October, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis witnessed a decline in September — 10 per cent and 6 per cent lower, respectively, than the same month last year — thanks to a steep fall in the prices of several key food staples.
In September, the cost of a vegetarian thali fell by 3 per cent month-on-month, while the price of a non-vegetarian thali rose by a similar margin. The decline in the vegetarian thali from August 2025 was largely driven by a 21 per cent drop in tomato prices to Rs 42 per kg from Rs 53 per kg, following an 8 per cent increase in arrivals from western and southern markets.
Potato and onion prices also registered modest declines of 2 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the cost of the non-vegetarian thali rose due to an estimated 10 per cent increase in broiler prices, attributed to supply constraints amid low production.
For the Indian vegetarian thali, the relief comes largely from the sharp decline in vegetable and pulse prices, which together form the backbone of the humble home meal. From this time last year (September 2024), potato prices tumbled 31 per cent, as cold storage units offloaded stocks into the market, while tomatoes became 8 per cent cheaper amid a surge in supply.
The onion market too softened by a dramatic 46 per cent, buoyed by a bumper rabi harvest and a drop in export demand — particularly from Bangladesh, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s onion exports.
Adding to the trend, pulse prices fell 16 per cent, aided by the government’s decision to extend imports of Bengal gram, yellow pea, and black gram till March 2026 — a move aimed at easing consumer prices and stabilising domestic availability.
However, the festive season brought its own upward pull. Vegetable oil prices surged 21 per cent year-on-year, fuelled by higher demand, while a 6 per cent increase in LPG cylinder prices tempered what could have been a sharper fall in the overall cost of cooking a meal.
The non-vegetarian thali, meanwhile, saw a gentler easing — a 6 per cent year-on-year decline — primarily because of only a 1 per cent dip in broiler chicken prices, which account for about half the total cost of the platter. Still, the fall in prices of vegetables and pulses helped cushion overall expenses.
Looking ahead, Crisil Intelligence director Pushan Sharma warned that this respite may be short-lived. “Onion prices could see a moderate rise in the medium term, as excess rainfall in August and September in key producing states like Karnataka and Maharashtra has delayed kharif transplantation and raised yield concerns,” he noted.
Sharma further cautioned that if heavy rains persist through October, affecting either stored onions or the standing kharif crop, prices could face fresh upward pressure. Meanwhile, tomato prices are also expected to firm up during the festive months, with erratic rainfall already taking a toll on yields in major producing regions.
For now, however, the Indian kitchen enjoys a rare moment of calm — where the comforting thali, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, feels a touch lighter on the stomach and the wallet alike.
With IANS inputs
