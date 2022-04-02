Costly dogs, cats given concession in medical treatment at Bhopal hospital as owners flash BPL card

"The hospital operates in four shifts to treat animals. The owners of as many as 37 canines, 20 caprines, 26 other animals, including rabbits, rats and one ovine, have availed concessions by showing th BPL cards from February 26 to March 31 in 1 pm to 7 pm shift," Assistant Veterinary Field Officer Bharat Singh told PTI on Saturday.

As per the rate chart put up at the hospital, Rs 20 are charged from the above poverty line (APL) people to register themselves for treatment of their dogs, while the BPL card holders are not charged anything.

The X-ray charges for the domestic animals owned by the APL category people are Rs 150, while they are Rs 30 for the BPL card holders. Similarly, the charges for the CT scan for the animals of the APL card holders are Rs 1,600 per animal, while for the BPL category they are Rs 1,200.

In the operation section too, those from the APL category are charged Rs 1,000 for major fracture operation of their domestic animals, while the BPL card holders pay Rs 500 for it.

An APL category person has to pay Rs 50 to get the blood sugar test done on his domestic animal, while it is just Rs 30 for a BPL card holder.