Cough syrup-linked deaths: Toll rises to 22 as two more children succumb
In a devastating turn, the death toll from kidney infections linked to contaminated Coldrif cough syrup has risen to 22 in Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed on Thursday, 9 October.
Two more children from Parasia town in Chhindwara district succumbed to the illness. Five-year-old Vishal passed away Wednesday evening, while four-year-old Mayank Suryavanshi died late at night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra, said Chhindwara additional collector Dhirendra Singh Netri. Several other children from MP remain under treatment in Nagpur.
The children reportedly suffered kidney failure caused by the toxic cough syrup, according to officials.
The Madhya Pradesh Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the deaths. A case has been filed against the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of Coldrif.
On Thursday, the SIT arrested Ranganathan Govindan, owner of Sresan Pharma, in Chennai in connection with the adulterated medicine. The drug factory has also been sealed. Govindan will be presented in a Chennai court for transit remand and is expected to be brought to Parasia by Friday.
In the wake of the tragedy, the MP government has taken several administrative actions:
Suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Transferred the state drug controller.
Chhindwara-based Dr Praveen Soni was arrested for alleged negligence in handling cases linked to the syrup. A local court in Parasia rejected Soni’s bail application on Wednesday.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has threatened to go on an indefinite strike in the district in protest of Dr Soni’s arrest.
The tragic case has raised serious concerns about drug safety, regulatory oversight, and accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of contamination and ensure preventive measures to avoid further casualties.
