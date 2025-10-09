Cough syrup-linked deaths: Toll rises to 22 as two more children succumb

In a devastating turn, the death toll from kidney infections linked to contaminated Coldrif cough syrup has risen to 22 in Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed on Thursday, 9 October.

Two more children from Parasia town in Chhindwara district succumbed to the illness. Five-year-old Vishal passed away Wednesday evening, while four-year-old Mayank Suryavanshi died late at night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra, said Chhindwara additional collector Dhirendra Singh Netri. Several other children from MP remain under treatment in Nagpur.

The children reportedly suffered kidney failure caused by the toxic cough syrup, according to officials.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the deaths. A case has been filed against the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of Coldrif.