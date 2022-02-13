Countdown for launch of India's 'eye in the sky' satellite begins

The PSLV is a four stage/engine rocket powered by solid (first and third stages) and liquid (second and fourth stages) fuels alternatively. The rocket also has six booster motors with nine ton fuel hugging the first stage.



The rocket that would fly on Monday is the XL-variant of PSLV also having six booster motors but with an increased fuel capacity of 12 ton.



During the countdown the rocket will be filled with liquid fuel and all its systems will be checked.



On Monday just over 17 minutes into its flight the PSLV-C52 will sling the 1,710 kg EOS-04 into sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km and it will be followed by INSPIREsat-1 (17.5 kg) and INS-2TD (8.1 kg) satellites.



The whole satellite launch mission will be over in about 18.78 minutes.