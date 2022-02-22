Counting for TN urban polls underway, high security in place

The counting of votes for the urban local body elections held on February 19 was underway in 268 counting centres across the state on Tuesday. High security is in place at all the counting centres following the recent violence during the election.



Strong police teams led by the respective District Superintendents are in charge of all the districts. The security at each counting centre is managed by a Deputy Superintendent level officer with a strong police force drawn from the Tamil Nadu local police, Tamil Nadu Special police and also policemen drawn from the police camps.



There have been clashes between the DMK and AIADMK workers in some parts, including the state capital Chennai. AIADMK leader and former minister, D.Jayakumar who had caught an imposter aligned with the ruling party, and paraded wearing only pants, was arrested by the DMK on Monday late evening.