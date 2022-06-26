Counting of votes begins for Sangrur LS bypoll

Counting of votes for the bypoll of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the AAP-ruled Punjab began on Sunday.



Just 45.3 per cent voters -- 27.1 per cent less than in the 2019 elections -- cast their franchise on June 23.

The bypoll for AAP-stronghold Sangrur was necessitated following the resignation of Bhagwant Mann, who won the Assembly election in February from the Dhuri constituency, and became the Chief Minister.