Counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland begins

Officials said that metal detectors and CCTVs were installed in each counting hall and the entire counting process was being videographed.



The postal ballots would be counted first and then the EVM votes.



Assembly elections were held on February 16 in Tripura, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 31 women, in fray for the state's 60 seats.



Officials said that counting is on at 60 centres in 21 locations across Tripura.