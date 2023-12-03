Counting of votes underway in Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly is underway, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls.

"Counting of votes for all the 90 seats started at 8 am in 33 district headquarters. A three-layer security mechanism is in place at each counting centre," Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Kangale said.

"The counting of postal ballots began at 8 am. Half an hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting votes from the EVMs will begin,” she said.

A total of 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 counting personnel and 1698 micro-observers have been appointed for carrying out the counting process smoothly, the official said.

In every counting hall, there are 14 tables arranged in rows of seven, except for Pandaria, Kawardha, Sarangarh, Bilaigarh, Kasdol and Bharatpur-Sonhat Assembly seats where 21 tables have been arranged, she said.

While Masturi and Jashpur constituencies will see 24 rounds of counting, Manendragarh and Bhilai Nagar constituencies will have 12 rounds of counting, the official said.

A total of 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Patan seat, represented by Baghel, witnessed a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel.

Amit Jogi, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president and son of former CM late Ajit Jogi, is also in the fray from Patan.