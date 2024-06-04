Counting halted at polling centre in MP's Rajgarh as EVMs' seal not matching

Vote counting at one polling centre in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh was stopped after Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh raised an objection stating that the seals of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were not matching.

Talking to media persons, Digvijaya Singh said: "Seals of the EVMs of Sarangpur polling booth were not matching, therefore, I raised objection and counting was stopped."

Digvijaya is among those politicians from the Opposition, who have been questioning EVMs' authenticity. Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, who faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections at the hands of BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal in 2019, was contesting this election from his home turf Rajgarh.

This time, Digvijaya Singh appealed to voters to support him for his last election. However, he was trailing with over 50,000 votes against BJP's Rodmal Nagar. Overall, the BJP was leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP's bigwigs in the fray, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, (Vidisha), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna) and VD Sharma (Khajuraho), were leading with larger margins.