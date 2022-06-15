Counting underway for K'taka MLC polls

North-West Graduates constituency saw 50 per cent of polling, South Graduates 70 per cent, North-West Teachers 80 per cent and West Teachers constituency saw a turnout of 84 per cent according to the statistics provided by the Election Commission.



The ruling BJP and opposition Congress had put up candidates in all constituencies and JD (S) did not contest in North-West Graduates constituency.



The results are decisive for the ruling BJP to hold the majority in the 75-member Legislative Council. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had involved himself in extensive campaign exercises for BJP candidates.



It is a do or die situation for Basavaraj Horatti who is contesting for the West Teachers constituency. The result will determine his future political career. He has been elected from the constituency seven times and is seeking eighth term. The fight has become tough and interesting as a section of BJP leaders are unhappy about Basavaraj Horatti's inclusion to the party.



He is contesting against Basavaraj Gurikar of Congress and Shrishail Gadadinni of JD (S). If not for the insider's role, Basavaraj Hiratti is expected to register a win.