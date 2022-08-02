Country battling 'epidemic of unemployment' but govt polishing image of 'arrogant king': Rahul

The country is battling an "epidemic of unemployment" with crores of families left with no means of a stable income but the government is spending billions just to polish the image of an "arrogant king", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post in Hindi a day after the debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress had tried to get the government to answer the questions of the people during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. However, everyone saw how Opposition MPs were suspended, arrested for protests and the House adjourned.

"Yesterday when the discussion did take place, the government clearly said that 'there is no problem like 'mehngai' (inflation)!

"The country is battling an epidemic of unemployment, crores of families are left with no means of stable income. But the government is spending billions of rupees just to polish the image of an 'arrogant king'," Rahul Gandhi said, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the long post addressed to the people of the country, the former Congress chief said, "Don't consider yourself alone, the Congress is your voice, and you are Congress' strength. We have to fight with every decree of the dictator, every attempt to suppress the voice of the people."