Country has awakened, no one can take away its freedom: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the country had “awakened” and would resist any attempt to undermine the Constitution or curtail citizens’ freedoms.

“The country has awakened, and no one will now dare to touch our Constitution or our freedom,” Thackeray said, in remarks seen as an expression of support for young people participating in protests in Delhi and Mumbai.

Despite repeated efforts, he said, the rights of citizens could not be taken away because Indians would refuse to become “slaves to insiders or outsiders”.

“We are delivering this message to those for whom it is intended,” Thackeray added.

His remarks came as the Shiv Sena (UBT), through an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of politicising Independence Day celebrations.

The editorial said that while the national festival continued to be observed across the country, it had increasingly been presented over the past decade as an event associated with the ruling BJP or the RSS.

It claimed that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s traditional attire and turban during his address from the Red Fort appeared to be selected with forthcoming state elections in mind. The party alleged that electoral calculations had come to influence the government’s Independence Day programmes.