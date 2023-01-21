Couple arrested for honey-trapping, extorting people in UP's Saharanpur

Police arrested a couple who allegedly extorted people by honey-trapping them and also recovered some cash and a gold chain from them, an official said.



A doctor in Thanakutubsher complained that a month ago, a woman befriended him at a hospital and allegedly lured him into establishing a physical relationship, Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.



The doctor alleged that two-three people soon reached the spot and took away his ATM card before withdrawing cash from his account.