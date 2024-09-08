Couple spends two hours on roof of car swept away in river in Gujarat

A man and his wife perilously spent nearly two hours atop their nearly submerged car in a river after it was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Sunday, officials said.

Local fire officials rescued the couple after the water level came down as strong currents initially hindered the operation at Idar town.

The car got pushed away for around 1.5 km from the causeway it was attempting to cross, almost going under the water with only its roof visible, when the Karol river swelled to dangerous levels, fire officer Kamal Patel said.

Meanwhile, the couple managed to get out of the car and climb onto the roof. They sat there for about two hours before being rescued, the official said.