Court acquits Arvind Kejriwal in ED summons non-compliance case

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in cases relating to alleged non-compliance with summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy money-laundering probe.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal of the Rouse Avenue Courts pronounced the verdict on Thursday. A detailed order is awaited.

The ED had moved the court alleging that Kejriwal wilfully failed to comply with summons issued to him for joining the investigation in the excise policy case. The agency had filed two criminal complaints against him, contending that the non-appearance amounted to an offence under the law.

According to the ED, Kejriwal skipped summons issued for 2 November and 21 December 2023, and 3 January and 18 January 2024. Kejriwal had publicly termed the summons “illegal” and questioned the manner in which they were issued.

The acquittal pertains specifically to the cases filed by the ED over alleged non-compliance with its summons and does not adjudicate on the merits of the broader excise policy investigation.