Court can't turn blind eye to ends of justice being bulldozed: Delhi HC

The institution is imparting the state's welfare functions and undue harassment being caused to it will lead to an anathema of the rule of law, the high court said.



It was hearing an appeal by Khosla Medical Institute, a society which had set up a medical research centre and hospital in Shalimar Bagh, challenging a trial court judgment upholding the 1995 order of Delhi Development Authority cancelling its lease deed and directing to vacate the property and hand over the possession.



The authorities had cancelled the lease deed after holding that the institute had transferred the property to third parties by inducting them as new members in it and had violated the terms of the lease deed.



The high court allowed the institute's appeal against the trial court's verdict and against the authorities' decision to cancel the lease deed, saying, "The order dated December 7, 1995, cancelling/terminating the lease deed of the appellant institute is also set aside, since the finding of the concerned authority was not supported or substantiated by any conclusive document."