Court case against Udayanidhi Stalin for 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks
A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin in a Muzaffarpur district court on Monday 4 September, charging him with hurting religious sentiments with his remarks about Sanatana Dharma.
The complainant, Sunil Kumar Ojha, is a lawyer in the district court, and has claimed that Stalin's remarks have deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus.
“The statement of Udayanidhi has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus of the country. He has made such a statement to take political advantage. We have appealed to the court to take strong action against him. My case is admitted in the court and the next hearing is scheduled on 14 September,” Ojha said.
Stalin had made a speech on 2 September, in which he had declared that Sanatana Dharma needed to be destroyed, and compared it to "dengue, malaria and coronavirus".
Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Stalin's remarks are part of "a strategy to humiliate the Hindu community".
“Leaders who are making statements against Sanatana Dharma should be booked under stringent laws. The Supreme Court should take cognizance of the matter. It is highly objectionable and sedition charges should be imposed on him,” Modi said.
Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, BJP MP from Buxar, said, “Those who are trying to destroy Sanatana Dharma would be finished themselves. Aurangzeb and Babar failed to finish Sanatana Dharma, and the ghamandia alliance (Opposition INDIA bloc) are doing the same. They will be finished soon.”
