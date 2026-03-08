Court denies bail to engineer Ravi Varma; accused of passing naval secrets to Pakistan

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has denied bail to a junior service engineer accused of leaking sensitive information about Indian Navy warships and submarines to Pakistani nationals, observing that the allegations involve serious offences linked to naval establishments.

In an order passed earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge V.G. Mohite said the charges against the accused carry a possible punishment of up to 14 years of imprisonment and therefore warranted continued custody.

The accused, Ravi Varma, was working as a junior service engineer with Crasni Technology Pvt Ltd, a company that provides services to establishments including the Naval Dockyard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, the Indian Coast Guard and the Mumbai Port Trust.

Varma, a resident of Kalwa in Thane, was arrested on 28 May 2025 and is currently lodged in judicial custody.

According to the prosecution, Varma allegedly shared sensitive information regarding the names and locations of Indian Navy ships and boats with two Pakistani nationals through WhatsApp between November 2024 and March 2025.

Investigators alleged that the information was passed in return for monetary benefits.

Police registered the case under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).