Court grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain's wife in PMLA case

The current case is predicated upon the one registered by the CBI against accused in 2017.



As per the allegations in the said FIR, Satyendar Jain, while posted and functioning as a Minister in the Delhi government, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,62,50,294 during the period from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 with the help of other persons and his family members namely his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.