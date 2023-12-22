Court rejects bail plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise policy case

“It has been shown that the above amount of Rs. 2 crores was paid or delivered to him, through his associate Sarvesh Mishra who had earlier worked as Personal Assistant to him and he apparently had accepted or taken the said amounts for and on behalf of the applicant,” special judge M K Nagpal said in the order.

The judge said the Enforcement Directorate’s "basic case" was "approved" by the Supreme Court, which had also "endorsed" that bribes or kickbacks were paid for the formulation of the Delhi government’s excise policy of 2021-22.

The court rejected the submissions of Singh that he cannot be made an accused in the money laundering case as he was not named in the main FIR by the CBI (related to alleged corruption).

Referring to some apex court judgments, the judge said not naming Singh in the FIR, nor summoning him to join the investigation was of “no relevancy” if the investigating agency showed sufficient evidence to support his involvement and further detention.

"Considering the oral and documentary evidence in entirety…and also in light of the settled legal position, this court is of prima facie view that the case against the applicant (Singh) is genuine and the said evidence and material shows the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering," the court said.

It said it had been shown that Singh was directly or indirectly involved in activities or processes connected with the proceeds of crime.