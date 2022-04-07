Court reserves order on Aakar Patel's plea to revoke LOC

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved for later in the day the order on a plea filed by chair of Amnesty International India Board Aakar Patel against a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him in a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar reserved the order after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Patel and the CBI.

During the arguments, the CBI opposed the application saying there was likelihood of Patel fleeing from justice if he was allowed to leave the country.