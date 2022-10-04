Court sentences eight men to life sentence in gang-rape case

Eight students of a government polytechnic institute have been awarded life imprisonment by a local court here for raping a minor girl two years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nitendra Kumar also imposed a fine on the convicts on Monday.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Khushwaha said the incident took place on October 11, 2020 when the girl was going for tuitions. The convicts took her to a vacant polytechnic hostel and gang-raped her.