Courtrooms paperless, says CJI, announces free Wi-Fi facility for lawyers, others visiting SC

"These cubbies are equipped with LAN connections, HDMI outputs, USB C&A ports along with power sockets. The use of these would help in integrated use of Multimedia devices while ensuring a clutter-free environment," it said.

A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content, it said.

The impressive video wall enhances the visual impact of presentations, evidence, and video recordings, creating an immersive and engaging courtroom experience, it said.

"To ensure optimal audio quality and distribution in these courts, a comprehensive sound reinforcement system has been implemented. This system includes flush mount Front of House (FOH) speakers, strategically positioned under table speakers, and suitable amplifiers. These enhancements deliver clear and balanced audio throughout the courtroom, ensuring that every voice and audio source is heard with exceptional clarity," it said.

A software has also been developed by the Supreme Court to facilitate the advocates to upload reference material and citations relating to the matter, it added.

A Constitution Bench hearing in September last year had witnessed the intent and commitment of the apex court to work towards paperless functioning, it said.

The top court is also working on a software to provide e-pass facility to the advocates and litigants to access courtrooms, it said.

Earlier also, the top court had taken various steps towards digitisation of various judicial processes, they included "launch of e-SCR (online free case records), advocate appearance portal, online RTI portal, implementation of e office module in the Registry...".

