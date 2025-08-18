Courts shouldn't rush to invalidate elections: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said courts should not rush to invalidate elections by adopting a "highly pedantic" approach just because a returned candidate didn't disclose certain information about assets, unless it influences the poll's outcome.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, therefore, dismissed an appeal against an October 2024 order of the Telangana High Court which rejected an election petition related to the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana.

The top court noted that the issue in the election petition was whether non-disclosure of income as shown in income-tax returns for four financial years of the last five financial years in the Form 26 affidavit by the returned candidate would amount to a corrupt practice.

"In the light of the legal position exposited, on examination of the facts in the peculiar background obtaining in the case, we hold that the non-disclosure of income in the income tax return for four financial years by respondent 1 (returned candidate), is not a defect of substantial character," the bench said on 14 August.

It noted the defect of non-disclosure was not of a substantial nature and, as a result, the returned candidate Kova Laxmi was held to have not indulged in a corrupt practice.

The order said whether or not the non-disclosure of assets was of a substantial character, courts must determine it based on specific facts of each case in line with a previous verdict.