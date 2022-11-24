COVID-19: Active cases down to 5,881

India saw a single day rise of 408 coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,70,483, while active cases further declined to 5,881, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.



The death toll has climbed to 5,30,601 with five fatalities, which include four reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Rajathan in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.