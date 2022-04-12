COVID-19: India logs 796 new cases, 19 deaths

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.



The 19 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala and one from Mizoram.



A total of 5,21,710 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,816 from Maharashtra, 68,383 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,157 from Delhi, 23,499 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.



The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.