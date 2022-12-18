COVID-19: India records 176 fresh cases
With 176 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,75,952 while the number of active cases has declined to 3,552, the Union health ministry said on Sunday
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,672 with five more fatalities, including four reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
The active cases account for 0.01 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.8 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
