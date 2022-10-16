COVID-19: India records 2,401 fresh cases

With 2,401 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,46,28,828, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 26,625, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 5,28,895 with 21 more fatalities, including 16 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.06 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.