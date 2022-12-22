Covid-19: No cause for panic, say experts

India has registered only 131 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, but in the backdrop of news that Covid-19 cases are rising in neighbouring China, a sense of alarm is being spread. However, virologists and immunologists in the country assert there is no need to panic. India has been reporting a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Omicron BF.7 variant of COVID-19 is believed to be driving the reported surge of cases in China, but these variants were identified in India in Gujarat and Odisha in July and September this year. But, there was no reported increase in severity of cases in either of the two states.

In India, the dominant Covid-19 variant is Omicron AB5 (which is linked to BF.7), but they have been limited in numbers. In the recent meeting chaired by union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, he pointed out that the new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant has been found to be behind a wider surge of COVID infections in China, but simultaneously underscored that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19.

Eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John quipped that worry doesn’t cost anything, so people can stay cautious and asserted that what is happening in China is most unlikely to happen in India. “It is not likely because, firstly it is Omicron and it is not a killer variant. Mortality as a result of Omicron variants is low especially in countries like India where we don’t have a higher percentage of senior citizens. In China, there are more than 20% senior citizens. Therefore, I’m not worried about the variants causing problems in India,” underscored John.

The former director of the Indian Council for Medical Research's Centre of Advanced Research in Virology pointed out that the variant that China has now has been in India for some time already. “There is no new variant India can get from China. According to the global Covid-19 database, China’s last wave started in mid-November, peaked on December 10 and has been steadily coming down. China has for long denied having any problem and suddenly the country has a strong wave. But, I don’t know who is creating this panic in India. It is good to be cautious, but I don’t see any epidemiological sense in worrying now.”