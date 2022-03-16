COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-14 starts today

As per the guidelines, the precaution dose should be of the same vaccine that was administered to a person during primary vaccination.



"The vaccination slots will be booked for 12-14 years age group for "CorBEvax" only through Co-WIN. Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination and if a child is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years, the vaccination is not to be given," the guidelines released by the Health ministry on Monday said.



The children eligible for vaccination can register through through an existing account of a family member on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently), it said.



The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated COVID-19 vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of adolescents.



The states were also advised to ensure judicious utilisation of available COVID-19 vaccines.