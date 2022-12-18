Covid-19 virus still evolving, can continue to surprise us: Experts

The recent spike in flu cases has emerged as a new cause of concern after the Covid pandemic has been on a decreasing trajectory for the last few months.



Covid in the last two-three years overshadowed most respiratory viral infections. Since most of the restrictions have been lifted, wearing of masks and hand washing routine have taken a back seat. This year the flu has been spreading rapidly even before its expected seasonal rise in December and January.



Explaining the phenomenon, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman, National Covid Task Force of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), told IANS: "Still new to mankind, Covid virus is showing a continuous evolution in a short time period, throwing off multiple variants and recombinants. Through mutations, each successive generation is able to escape the human immune response generated to its previous version. After the Omicron era, the possibility of an all-new variant arriving is keeping scientists on the alert."