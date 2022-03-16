Covid active cases dip below 1000 in Tamil Nadu

For the first time in two years, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu came down to 962 on Tuesday. This is the first time since April 11, 2020, that the active cases in the state is below 1000.



However, 77 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu public health department in a statement on Wednesday said. Nineteen districts in the state have no fresh Covid-19 cases while six districts had 1 fresh case each.