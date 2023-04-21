Covid cases in Delhi sort of stabilised: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Covid cases in Delhi have sort of stabilised and are likely to taper down in the coming days, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday.

Talking to PTI, he also said that most of the coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the national capital in recent times have been caused by co-morbidities, and Covid was incidental.

Delhi on Thursday logged 1,603 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities, according to data shared by the city health department in New Delhi. With the new fatalities, the death toll in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic rose to 26,581.