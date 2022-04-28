Covid cases rising in Delhi but people not developing severe disease: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low.

He attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity.

"Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," Jain told reporters here.